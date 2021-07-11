Advertise With Us
3-H Weather Returns with Spotty Storms

Isolated Severe Weather Possible
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tracking a couple of weather disturbances over the Mid-West and Ohio Valley. These systems will cause a few showers, downpours and thunderstorms to form. Mainly during the afternoon and evening hours of Sunday and Monday. Any thunderstorm may cause localized damaging wind gusts Sunday and again on Monday.

A Bermuda high pressure dome off the East Coast will pump in more heat and humidity for the new week. Highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s, Feeling hotter at times with the heat index.

Tracking a weak cold front for the end of the week with heat busting showers and thunderstorms. Keep checking back for updates.

Sunday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Isolated showers and thunderstorms forming. Can’t rule out a severe thunderstorm with a damaging wind gust. Highs mid 80s to 90 degrees.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy. An evening shower/storm possible. Mainly over the Shenandoah Valley. Lows lower 70s.

Monday: Partly sunny, hazy, hot and humid. Isolated showers and thunderstorms developing. Can’t rule out a severe thunderstorm with a damaging wind gust. Highs lower 90s. Lows lower to mid 70s.

Tuesday through Thursday: Hazy, Hot & Humid with stray shower and thunderstorms around. Mainly during the afternoon and evening. Highs low to mid 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Friday: Partly sunny, hazy hot and humid with an isolated storm chance. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Lows in the 70s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a shower and thunderstorm chance. Highs upper 80s to 90 degrees.

