Merv Wooten Invitational held at Orchard Creek Golf Club

By Andrew Webb
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - A full field of golfers hit the links Friday, July 9, to help support the Waynesboro Family YMCA.

The Merv Wooten Invitational Tournament was held at Orchard Creek Golf Course in Waynesboro.

Waynesboro Family YMCA Executive Director Jeff Fife says this event goes a long way in helping people in need access the Y’s resources.

“Especially during this COVID year we’ve had more and more requests for help and support,” Fife said. “Being able to gather a full field of golfers, full field of sponsors on a beautiful day to raise money to help kids and families in the area is fantastic.”

Fife says he is thankful for the community’s support during the pandemic.

NBC29 is a proud sponsor of this year’s tournament.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

