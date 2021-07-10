Advertise With Us
Isolated Severe Weather Threat

More Humid with Heat Wave Next Week
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a dry Saturday, a warm front lifts across the region overnight. This front will bring a chance for a passing shower and more humid conditions to the area Sunday and beyond.

Tracking a couple of weather disturbances over the Mid-West and Ohio Valley. These systems will cause a few showers, downpours and thunderstorms to form. Mainly during the afternoon and evening hours of Sunday and Monday. Any thunderstorm may cause localized damaging wind gusts Sunday and again on Monday.

A Bermuda high pressure dome off the East Coast will pump in more heat and humidity for the new week. Highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s, Feeling hotter at times with the heat index.

Tracking a cold front for the end of the week with heat busting showers and thunderstorms. Keep checking back for updates.

Saturday night: Increasing clouds. A passing shower possible with a warm front. Lows mid 60s to lower 70s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Isolated showers and thunderstorms forming. Can’t rule out a severe thunderstorm with a damaging wind gust. Highs mid 80s to 90 degrees.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy. An evening shower/storm possible. Mainly over the Shenandoah Valley. Lows lower 70s.

Monday: Partly sunny, hazy, hot and humid. Isolated showers and thunderstorms developing. Can’t rule out a severe thunderstorm with a damaging wind gust. Highs lower 90s. Lows lower to mid 70s.

Tuesday through Thursday: Hazy, Hot & Humid with stray shower and thunderstorms around. Mainly during the afternoon and evening. Highs low to mid 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Friday: Watching a cold front with showers and storms possible. Highs in the 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a shower and thunderstorm chance. Highs upper 80s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

