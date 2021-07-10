Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Engagement ring sales soar as US rebounds from COVID-19

There's been a rise in couples getting engaged in the U.S.
There's been a rise in couples getting engaged in the U.S.(KTVZ via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More Americans are saying “I do.”

The wedding industry is making a major rebound as much of the United States is bouncing back from COVID-19.

Price Blanchard, an executive vice president with the Shane Co., a privately held jeweler, told CNN business sales of both engagement rings and wedding bands are on the rise.

In addition, nuptials that were postponed due to the pandemic are also taking place as family and friends are able to gather again in person.

One reason for a rise in marriages, besides true love, is many Americans have been able to save money during the shutdown while they were not able to go out.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Marijuana possession legal in Virginia, but still nowhere to purchase it
July 4th fireworks show lights up the sky over Charlottesville's McIntire Park (FILE)
Excitement heading into July 4th weekend
Fashion Square (FILE)
Fashion Square heading to auction
Statue of Robert E. Lee lifted off its pedestal in Charlottesville
Charlottesville’s Confederate statues removed from city parks

Latest News

Health officials are concerned about a new version of the Covid-19 virus which is spreading in...
Delta variant results in rise of new cases
Cat found alive at Surfside collapse site, reunited with family
Cat from collapsed building found alive, returned to family
Mayor reacts to missing cat found from collapse
Over 30 million people are under heat alerts this weekend.
California wildfire advances as heat wave blankets US West