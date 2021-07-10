Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
City of Charlottesville removes Lewis and Clark statue following emergency meeting

Lewis and Clark statue on West Main St. being removed around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Lewis and Clark statue on West Main St. being removed around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.(WVIR)
By Riley Wyant
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Following a special emergency city council meeting called to order at 12 p.m. Saturday, Charlottesville City Council voted unanimously to remove the Lewis, Clark, and Sacagawea statue on West Main Street.

These plans came to fruition shortly after Charlottesville’s statues of Confederate Generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson were removed from their pedestals in public parks.

City Council approved setting aside $1 million for the relocate and or covering of these two statues, as well as the statue of Lewis & Clark and Sacajawea.

“The project follows the successful removals of the statues of two Confederate Generals this morning,” City Spokesperson Brian Wheeler said in an email update to the media. “The completion of that work ahead of schedule has allowed the removal of the third statue, one which City Council has previously expressed a desire to have removed after a work session with Native American delegations in November 2019.”

Crews arrived at the intersection of Ridge St, McIntire St, and West Main St shortly after 1 p.m. and got to work on the statue. The statue was removed from its concrete slab at around 2:30 p.m.

It will be moved to City-owned or City co-owned property for storage.

