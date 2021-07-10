Cheers: Wisconsin brewery combines beer and ice cream

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) – Many people enjoy a beer on a hot summer day. The same goes for ice cream.

Badger State Brewery has taken the next step and combined the two.

“I guess, I thought it would taste like beer, but it doesn’t at all,” said customer Katrina Nickell. “It’s just very sweet. It kind of tastes like an Icee.”

The frozen confection was added to the menu this summer. It’s the latest in a long line of craft beers, seltzers, ciders and related offerings from the brewer.

“You know, the next step was obviously ice cream,” brewery representative Jennifer Radloff said with a smirk.

But the summer treat isn’t for everyone.

“Because the ice cream is actually infused with the beer, you will have to show an ID to prove you are 21 or older when ordering,” said Nickell.

There’s some science involved, too.

“You put a freezing agent in it, and your beer, and then we mix all-natural fruit purees in it to kind of make our own concoctions,” Radloff said.

The brewery says it’s a great option for customers who still aren’t sold on craft beer.

“We’re always looking for new innovative ways to kind of get customers in the door,” Radloff said. “So, we decided to bring in a frozen ice cream machine.”

And while the ice cream is perfect for warm summer days, the plan is to keep it around even when the temperatures cool off.

“Over winter as we start getting our barrel-aged beers out, we’re going to probably start making some dark chocolaty ice cream for guests,” Radloff said.

Badger State says plans to create a new flavor each week.

Copyright 2021 WLUK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.