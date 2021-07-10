Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Charlottesville’s Confederate statues being relocated

Statue of Robert E. Lee lifted off its pedestal in Charlottesville
Statue of Robert E. Lee lifted off its pedestal in Charlottesville(WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s statues of Confederate Generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson are being relocated Saturday, July 10.

Police officers, fencing, and other barriers are set up around Market Street Park and Court Square to divert traffic and restrict pedestrian movement. Information on street closures can be found here.

Crews with heavy equipment, including a crane, began moving into place near the Lee statue shortly before 7 a.m. Straps to move the statue off its pedestal were soon being worked around it. Paul Goodloe McIntire commissioned the statue in 1917, and it was dedicated in 1924. McIntire also commissioned the Jackson statue, which was erected in 1921.

Charlottesville Mayor Nikuyah Walker had briefly spoke to the media and the small crowd gathered at Market Street Park about the statues coming down.

Cheers could be heard as the Lee statue was lifted off its pedestal shortly after 8 a.m. Crews then began securing it on a large flatbed.

Pedestal for the Lee statue in Charlottesville.
Pedestal for the Lee statue in Charlottesville.(WVIR)

Crews are expected next to make their way to Court Square to take down the Jackson statue today.

Charlottesville had stated both statues will be secured on city property, but did not say where. The statues’ pedestals will be removed at a later date.

“During the past month, the city has solicited for expressions of interest from any museum, historical society, government or military battlefield interested in acquiring the statues,” the city stated in a press release Friday, July 9. “The Charlottesville City Manager has received 10 responses thus far – six out of state and four in-state – that are all under review. The city remains open to additional expressions of interest.”

City Council approved setting aside $1 million for the relocate and or covering of these two statues, as well as the statue of Lewis & Clark and Sacajawea.

This is a developing story, and this article will be updated.

RELATED: Charlottesville’s Confederate statues are coming down. How did we get here?

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Marijuana possession legal in Virginia, but still nowhere to purchase it
July 4th fireworks show lights up the sky over Charlottesville's McIntire Park (FILE)
Excitement heading into July 4th weekend
Violence erupted across Central Virginia, marking one of the most violent weekends in recent...
Violence erupts across RVA leaving 9 dead in 8 shootings over Fourth of July weekend
Crash involving multiple vehicles on Rt. 340.
One driver, one pedestrian dead after crash in Augusta County

Latest News

Statue of Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville
Charlottesville’s Confederate statues are coming down. How did we get here?
Charlottesville’s Confederate statues are coming down. How did we get here?
Charlottesville’s Confederate statues are coming down. How did we get here?
Crescent Halls in Charlottesville
Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority distributes housing vouchers
Merv Wooten Invitatational Golf Tournament held at Orchard Creek Golf Club
Merv Wooten Invitational held at Orchard Creek Golf Club