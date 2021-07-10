Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority distributes housing vouchers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority is opening up a waitlist for government housing vouchers.

The voucher in question acts as a rental assistance.

Rent is paid on a percentage basis based off the family’s income.

“HUD has awarded Charlottesville Redevelopment Housing Authority 40 vouchers and we did an application process earlier this year. We already went through that waiting list, so right now we are doing a second opening,” Consuela Knight said. She manages the housing choice voucher program.

People looking to apply for the voucher must be over 18, but not over 62 years old. They must also have a disabled family member in the household and currently are experiencing homelessness or in a supportive housing program.

Applications will be accepted July 19 to 21.

To apply, make an account on the applicant portal here or call (434) 326-4672 to reach CRHA.

