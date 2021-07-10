Briefly Less Humid

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Less humid to start the weekend, but it won’t last long. A weak cold front will pushed across the region last night, allowing some drier, less humid air to filter south.

A nice Saturday, while seasonable and warm, not as humid. This same front will return north Saturday night and into Sunday. The humidity will increase and a shower or storm late at night is possible. Warm to hot Sunday, more humid, with a few afternoon/evening spotty storms. The best shower, downpour and thunderstorm risk is to our west, over West Virginia.

Another heat wave in the making next week. No widespread rain expected, but each day a chance for a few stray storms.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Some high, thin clouds later from storms over the Mid-West. Not as humid. Highs in the 80s.

Saturday night: Increasing clouds. A passing shower/thunder chance with a warm front lifting north. Lows 65 to 70 degrees.

Sunday: Partly sunny, a little hotter and more humid. A stray shower/storm possible in the afternoon and evening. Lows lower 70s.

Monday: Partly sunny, hot, humid. Isolated storms. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows around 70.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot, humid. Isolated storms. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows around 70.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot, humid. Isolated storms. Highs low 90s. Lows around 70.

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Isolated storms. Highs low 90s. Lows around 70.

Friday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Isolated storms. Highs low 90s. Lows around 70.

