The Women’s Initiative sticks to COVID-19 guidelines

By Dominga Murray
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Women’s Initiative in Charlottesville is undergoing a few changes due to the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

The center is currently operating in a mostly-remote manner, and the walk-in clinic is now a call-in clinic.

Programs including social support and mind body groups are happening through virtual and confidential services.

There are various volunteer opportunities that serve The Women’s Initiative that can be found here.

