Western Albemarle High School has a new principal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Western Albemarle High School’s new principal has walked its halls before, first as a student, then a teacher, and now a principal.

“I’ve been connected to Western since literally it opened,” WAHS Principal Jennifer Sublette said. “I was a social studies teacher here, my mom was part of the English department, so I always joke this is me rebelling.”

Sublette graduated from Western High in 1988, worked as a teacher alongside her mother, and as an assistant principal.

“I really want our faculty to feel like we’re excited for everyone to come back, we’re ready,” the new principal said.

Faculty members are also excited to have Sublette back in the building.

“I know that she is very interested in working on making Western, a more-equitable school. She’s very interested in working with staff, hiring professional development, and helping all of us to be the best teachers that we can be,” Learning Center Coordinator Beth White said.

“I think she’s, for us at Western, the best of both worlds because she knows the history of the school, she knows that background, she’s got that sense of continuity that we really have been needing over the last decade,” Peer Tutoring and Testing Coordinator Melisa Larson said.

Through Sublette’s own mother and other principals at the school, she has had role models who she says have prepared her for this job.

“It is an exciting opportunity to both support a school that I think does amazing things, but also help us self reflect and think about the ways we can continue to grow and adapt and create even more opportunities for all of our students,” Sublette said.

