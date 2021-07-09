Advertise With Us
Waynesboro residents crave Dunkin’ opening

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - After pandemic-related restrictions on construction were lifted, development boomed.

Valley residents are seeing new businesses developing all around them. In Waynesboro, Ladd Elementary will soon be Waynesboro Marketplace, and the community is looking forward to a new coffee chain.

Waynesboro residents are anxious for Dunkin' to open. (WHSV)
City Director of Economic Development and Tourism Greg Hitchin says there are still a few steps in the process, but it could be any time.

“I was semi-half expecting them to be open as we drove by today. It really is that close,” Hitchin said.

He said the process is now just technicalities.

“They’re waiting on the health inspection, which at this point should happen at any time,” said Hitchin.

He says because of increased development locally, there could be a delay at the health department.

“For us, it’s extremely busy. For building and a lot of construction going on,” he said. “I imagine it would be the same for the health department, as well.”

However, he says Dunkin’ isn’t the only business opening their doors this summer.

“Amazon construction is on-schedule. They want to be in business by the end of summer, early fall, as well,” Hitchin said.

Now that construction and development plans are back up, Hitchin is ready to revisit their original goal of increasing the number of amenities in the city.

“We try to make sure we have the right amenities and the right services for our citizens,” he said. “As well as visitors who are using this exit.”

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

