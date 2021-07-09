Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Virginia will follow updated mask guidance for teachers and students in school

The state now says it will follow new federal guidelines out Friday.
The state now says it will follow new federal guidelines out Friday.(kold)
By Henry Graff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There will be no debate this fall about wearing masks inside public schools in Virginia.

The state now said it will follow new federal guidelines that came out this Friday; now, vaccinated teachers and students won’t need to wear a mask this fall.

The changes come after a growing national vaccination campaign in which children as young as 12 are eligible to get shots, as well as a general decline in recent months in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

“It’s very efficacious in those populations so it makes sense that individuals who are vaccinated in those age groups should be able to follow along the same lines, along the same rules that we have for other environments where vaccinated individuals don’t necessarily have to mask and/or practice social distancing,” said Dr. Melissa Viray, Richmond - Henrico Health Districts.

The guidance generally leaves it to local officials to figure out how to ensure the unvaccinated are using precautions.

The biggest questions will be at middle schools where some students are eligible for shots and others aren’t.

“It is a good step forward I think schools are probably going to have to do some thinking about what’s going to get implemented, in particular where you have mixed-aged groups and things like that,” said Dr. Viray.

The governor’s office also says the Virginia Department of Health is working with the Department of Education to review this guidance and will make necessary updates in the coming days.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Skooma opens on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville, selling CBD and Delta 8 products.
New dispensary opens on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall
(FILE)
Marijuana possession legal in Virginia, but still nowhere to purchase it
People in Augusta County cheering for a person who spoke out against transgender policy during...
Hundreds show up to speak to Augusta School Board about transgender policy
July 4th fireworks show lights up the sky over Charlottesville's McIntire Park (FILE)
Excitement heading into July 4th weekend

Latest News

(FILE)
UVA epidemiologists tracking Delta variant in Virginia
VDH will now track vaccination status with COVID-19 hospitalizations, deaths
COVID-19
VDH: 682,147 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,448 deaths
A couple of boys who live in Crimora enjoy activities from Augusta County's new Rollin'...
New Rollin’ RecMobile takes recreation to the people of Augusta County