Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

VDH will now track vaccination status with COVID-19 hospitalizations, deaths

(Source: CNN)
By Hannah Eason
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health will sort new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths by the patient’s vaccination status, according to a release from the department.

This data will track vaccination breakthroughs, or COVID-19 cases among fully vaccinated people. The state health commissioner says most of the new cases are among those who are not fully vaccinated.

“Over 99% of COVID-19 cases in Virginia have occurred in people who were not fully vaccinated,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver. “I applaud those who have chosen to protect themselves and the community by getting vaccinated, and we appreciate the work of all who are helping to vaccinate Virginians.”

As of Friday, more than 9.1 million vaccine doses have been administered in the commonwealth. The state health department reports 58.9% of the population has received one dose, and 51.7% of Virginians are fully vaccinated. Read more about today’s update here.

View VDH’s dashboard at this link.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Skooma opens on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville, selling CBD and Delta 8 products.
New dispensary opens on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall
(FILE)
Marijuana possession legal in Virginia, but still nowhere to purchase it
People in Augusta County cheering for a person who spoke out against transgender policy during...
Hundreds show up to speak to Augusta School Board about transgender policy
July 4th fireworks show lights up the sky over Charlottesville's McIntire Park (FILE)
Excitement heading into July 4th weekend

Latest News

(FILE)
UVA epidemiologists tracking Delta variant in Virginia
COVID-19
VDH: 682,147 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,448 deaths
A couple of boys who live in Crimora enjoy activities from Augusta County's new Rollin'...
New Rollin’ RecMobile takes recreation to the people of Augusta County
The Virginia Department of Health said a second child under the age of 10 has died from...
Second child under age of 10 dies from COVID-19 complications