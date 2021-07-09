Advertise With Us
UVA epidemiologists tracking Delta variant in Virginia

By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Doctors at the University of Virginia are tracking the Delta variant of the coronavirus in the commonwealth and the greater-Charlottesville area.

That means sampling and sequencing strains of COVID-19 infections to pinpoint the variant. Although it makes up about 11% of all COVID-19 cases in Virginia, the Delta variant is the most common variant in the United States. The variant currently makes up over half of COVID-19 infections nationwide.

Dr. Costi Sifri, an epidemiologist with UVA Health, says the percent of infections from the variant is likely to follow national trends.

“So if we see cases and we see transmission of the Delta variant, since it is more fit, it’s more easily transmissible. I think it’s only a matter of time before we see it become the most common variant here in Virginia as we’ve seen in other parts of the country,” Sifri said.

Sifri says the hospital has been treating between 10-20 COVID-19 patients over the past few weeks. He says the variant’s spread, as well as case counts and hospitalizations, are low in the commonwealth thanks to high vaccination rates.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

