Secretly recorded video of Youngkin ignites abortion debate in governor’s race

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A secretly recorded video of Virginia’s Republican candidate for governor has ignited debate about abortion, NBC4 reports.

NBC Washington reports a video of candidate Glenn Youngkin was secretly recorded during a June campaign event. Two activists, posing as people against abortion, asked the candidate if he’s going to go after “the abortionists.”

“The short answer is, in this campaign I can’t,” Youngkin said. “When I’m governor and I have a majority in the House, we can start going on offense, but as a campaign topic, sadly, that in fact won’t win me independent votes that I have to get.”

Democratic opponent Terry McAuliffe referred to the video and accused Youngkin of hiding his true agenda, NBC4 reports.

“What you saw in that video is exactly what we thought,” McAuliffe said. “He says one thing to one group and to some something else.”

The Youngkin campaign declined an interview request from NBC4. They did, however, issue a statement criticizing the video’s deceptive nature.

“What I heard is I want to find common ground with as many voters possible because that’s what true leaders do,” Prince William County GOP Chairman Tim Parrish said to NBC Washington.

According to NBC4, McAuliffe visited a mobile home park on Thursday to speak on another issue. The Associated Press reported when Youngkin led the private equity Carlyle Group, the company sometimes purchased mobile home parks, raising rents for low-income residents.

“Why are you going after the most vulnerable people as a private equity to buy their property and throw people out of mobile homes?” McAuliffe said during the event. “Why would you do that?”

“You’ve got Terry McAuliffe investing a lot of money in Carlye, which says to me, that conveys to me, that conveys to a lot of voters, that he believed in Carlyle and what they were doing,” Parrish said in an NBC Washington report.

McAuliffe said he was a passive investor in Carlyle and his money was invested in energy, not mobile home parks, NBC4 reports.

