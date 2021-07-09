Advertise With Us
Roanoke woman survives “Naked and Afraid”

Cline in the African wilderness in her episode of "Naked and Afraid"
Cline in the African wilderness in her episode of "Naked and Afraid"
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke woman was on Season 12 of the television series “Naked and Afraid” on the Discovery Channel.

Samantha Cline took on the 21 day, completely nude challenge after friends suggested she may be a good contestant.

Cline applied for the show and eight months later was sent to Africa to survive in the wild with a partner she had never met.

She filmed for the show in February and March of 2020 and came out of the experience with some big surprises not knowing the world had shut down due to the COVID-19 virus.

Cline says being naked didn’t bother her after a while, as she was focused on finding shelter and food.

“It’s really eye-opening and humbling to be in those situations so I think that everybody should try it,” said Cline. “I know a lot of people think that’s crazy but it’s an amazing experience to go through.”

Cline says she enjoyed the experience and would challenge herself again.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

