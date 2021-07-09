Advertise With Us
Red Wing Roots Music Festival is back in the Valley this weekend

Red Wing Roots Music Festival
Red Wing Roots Music Festival(WHSV)
By Chelsea Church
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Red Wing Roots Music Festival is back in Mt. Solon this weekend for another year of fun after the pandemic canceled the event in 2020.

Organizers say it was challenging to put such a big event together in a short amount of time, but they are excited to welcome everyone back.

“We have been working day and night, but it really has come together and we’re excited,” Michael Weaver, festival producer, said. “To be able to join together physically, emotionally, hear a lot of great music that usually touches the soul, I think there’s going to be a lot of emotion out here.”

A lot of emotion as people are able to enjoy some live music in a way they were once able to before the pandemic hit.

“I’m really excited to see the Judy Chops play again. They were the last band I saw before quarantine started, so it’s nice to kick it back off with the same band,” Ethan, a festival attendee, said.

While the festival has brought back many artists, vendors and activities that people love, there are also some new opportunities to take advantage of.

“Augusta Health reached out to us and said ‘Hey, we’d like to offer free vaccines for anyone who might be interested at the festival,’” Weaver said.

Many of the camping areas, like Chimney Ridge, have also been improved.

The festival continues to attract people from all over with something for everyone.

“In 2019 when we had Red Wing, we had people from 33 states come in, but of course, we have a lot of people from the Shenandoah Valley and the local area, and we’re trying to be a festival that can connect to a lot of different type of people,” Weaver said.

“It’s nice to be outside, be in the sun, have people happy to see each other. I really like the vending. I like standing in line with people and just finding out how their lives have been,” Eric Powell, a festival attendee said.

The festival is just about sold out for the weekend, but there are still some day tickets left for Sunday. You can buy tickets and check out the lineup, here.

