Pickleball Palooza held at Darden Towe Park

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Darden Towe Park’s pickleball courts officially opened Friday, July 9. The Central Virginia Pickleball Club hosted a pickleball palooza to celebrate.

Two tennis courts were turned into six pickleball courts over the course of two months. The club raised the money for the change and proposed the idea. Local government also lent a hand.

“We thought that was a no-brainer,” Albemarle County Supervisors Bea LaPisto-Kirtley said. “This is the result. It’s only been completed a couple of weeks ago, and people are now playing pickleball.”

Some of the supervisors and Charlottesville City Council members went head-to-head in a game, with the official winner a little up in the air.

