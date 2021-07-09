Advertise With Us
Pfizer announces third COVID-19 vaccine dose

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The U.S. is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases, mostly linked to the highly contagious Delta Variant.

Officials with Pfizer announced Thursday that they are seeing decreasing immunity from its COVID-19 vaccine. They said they’ll develop a booster dose that will protect against variants, like the Delta Variant.

Experts believe vaccine efficacy will wane six months after the second dose.

However, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say Americans don’t need a booster just yet. Additionally, they say it’s not up to companies to recommend vaccines.

Pfizer reported results from studies involving people who received three doses of its original vaccine, and they say the results are promising, which is why they’ve begun to develop a third dose for widespread use.

Marshall Vogt, Senior Epidemiologist with the Virginia Department of Health, Division of Immunization, says the CDC and FDA are operating from different points of view than Pfizer.

“What Pfizer’s doing, I think, is looking a little further ahead to the future and really starting to gather data and, I think, make some conclusions on data they’ve gathered about what a third dose might look like,” Vogt said.

As far as whether or not the CDC and FDA will approve and recommend a third dose, Vogt isn’t sure.

“It’s a little too early to tell, at this point. I think what we really need is more data. We need the data from Pfizer; we need data from other studies.”

Pfizer says it will likely seek emergency use authorization and begin trials in August.

