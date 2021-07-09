New Rollin’ RecMobile takes recreation to the people of Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A new program in Augusta County is taking fun on the road. After a year of isolation during COVID-19, the Parks and Recreation Department wanted to get kids out and active. They’re using the Rollin’ RecMobile to make that happen.

The Rollin’ RecMobile is packed with everything fun you can imagine, and they brought that fun to the people of Crimora this week.

“Buncha more Wiffle ball. I prefer it. Probably some cornhole, cause I like cornhole and it’s fun,” Nine-year-old Hunter Eppard listed off his priorities for the day. “And just have a bunch of fun.” He and his best friend Aidan had a blast despite Thursday being a very buggy day. This is their second experience with Augusta County’s new-this-summer Rollin’ RecMobile.

“They loved it,” said Hunter’s mom Mandy Eppard who lives in Crimora. “They wanted to come back and have some more fun, play some more Wiffle ball.”

Parks and Recreation came up with the idea to remove hurdles to the fun.

“Whether it be due to locality and cost to where we could just take some recreation out into the public and actually go to people instead of people coming to us,” said Augusta County Parks and Recreation Program Coordinator Vicki York.

They’re cycling through all of Augusta County’s parks in Crimora, Deerfield, Stuarts Draft, Verona, and Natural Chimneys. And, the Rollin’ RecMobile van has everything from arts and crafts and games to field activities and sports equipment.

“Help people you know sort of come out and you know get some recreation and some activity, so they’re still not sitting inside during the summer,” said York.

And, on the hottest days, they bring out the water soakers.

“I mean they all need summer especially after the year we’ve had,” said Mandy Eppard. “And, gives them time to just be out and play and do something different that we may not have.”

Right now, the Rollin’ RecMobile schedule is online through July, but they hope to go through the end of October.

