New report from Free Enterprise Forum outlines housing problems

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hundreds of families are being pushed out of central Virginia, according to a paper by the Free Enterprise Forum.

The paper looked at case studies, and links lower residential densities to housing affordability issues. Development projects zoned for single-family homes may be hurting community diversity. High-density projects are apartments, or multi-family homes, but these are being reduced, so fewer families can afford to move to the area.

“We have 1,400 people that drive from Augusta County to work in Albemarle County, in Charlottesville,” Free Enterprise Forum President Neil Williamson said. “The Central Virginia Housing Partnership found that number to be indicative of a less-zoned land.”

Williamson says a solution to this could be to be more acceptance of increased density plans in future developments.

