Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

New report from Free Enterprise Forum outlines housing problems

By Madison McNamee
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hundreds of families are being pushed out of central Virginia, according to a paper by the Free Enterprise Forum.

The paper looked at case studies, and links lower residential densities to housing affordability issues. Development projects zoned for single-family homes may be hurting community diversity. High-density projects are apartments, or multi-family homes, but these are being reduced, so fewer families can afford to move to the area.

“We have 1,400 people that drive from Augusta County to work in Albemarle County, in Charlottesville,” Free Enterprise Forum President Neil Williamson said. “The Central Virginia Housing Partnership found that number to be indicative of a less-zoned land.”

Williamson says a solution to this could be to be more acceptance of increased density plans in future developments.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skooma opens on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville, selling CBD and Delta 8 products.
New dispensary opens on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall
(FILE)
Marijuana possession legal in Virginia, but still nowhere to purchase it
People in Augusta County cheering for a person who spoke out against transgender policy during...
Hundreds show up to speak to Augusta School Board about transgender policy
July 4th fireworks show lights up the sky over Charlottesville's McIntire Park (FILE)
Excitement heading into July 4th weekend

Latest News

Crescent Halls in Charlottesville
Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority distributes housing vouchers
Merv Wooten Invitatational Golf Tournament held at Orchard Creek Golf Club
Merv Wooten Invitational held at Orchard Creek Golf Club
Books on the table at the biannual Friends of Jefferson-Madison Regional book sale
Friends of Jefferson-Madison Regional Library book sale returns
Matt and Bill looking through books on their new sorting machine, thanks to the extra space...
Know Knew Books finds new home after Staunton Mall