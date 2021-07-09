Advertise With Us
More fencing placed near Charlottesville’s Confederate statues

New fencing around statue of "Stonewall" Jackson in Charlottesville.
New fencing around statue of "Stonewall" Jackson in Charlottesville.(WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new wave of no parking signs and fencing is up around Charlottesville’s two Confederate statues.

Signs could be seen around Court Square and Market Street Park early Friday, July 9, banning public parking all day Saturday.

The city had briefly blocked off some parking spaces near the statue of “Stonewall” Jackson yesterday so crews could do some tree trimming.

Now, fencing is blocking people from getting near that statue, as well as the one of Robert E. Lee.

Charlottesville has not yet commented on what the Saturday parking ban and fencing is about.

City Council recently approved setting aside $1 million for the relocate and or covering of these two states, as well as the statue of Lewis & Clark and Sacajawea.

This is a developing story.

