Man arrested for discharge of weapon

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - On Friday, July 9, 2021, at 1:15 a.m., deputies from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 100 Block of Rocky Hill Lane, Staunton, for a report of a disturbance involving a male who was reported to be armed and intoxicated, according to a press release.

Upon arrival, officials say deputies worked to evacuate several individuals from the home. While this was occurring, deputies on the scene heard gunfire within the residence.

As deputies were establishing a perimeter, the Sheriff’s Office Negotiation and S.W.A.T teams were activated. Deputies on scene were able to observe the male suspect inside the residence, and when they made contact with him, a short standoff ensued that lasted approximately 20 minutes, and ended when the suspect complied and exited the residence, according to the release.

Officials say the male was taken into custody by Patrol Deputies at 1:53 a.m., before the arrival of the Negotiation and S.W.A.T teams. He was identified as 47-yearold Miguel Angel Zacarias-Ipina.

Zacarias-Ipina was arrested and charged with a violation of Discharging firearms or missiles within or at building or dwelling house.

Officials say there were no reported injuries, and a handgun was recovered from the scene.

