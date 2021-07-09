Less Humid Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Less humid to start the weekend, but it won’t last long. A weak cold front will push across the region tonight, allowing some drier, less humid air to filter south. A nice Saturday, while seasonable and warm, not as humid. This same front will return north by Saturday night and into Sunday. The humidity will increase and a shower or storm late at night is possible. Warm to hot Sunday, more humid, with a few afternoon/evening storms. Isolated severe is possible. The main threat damaging wind gusts.

Another heat wave in the making next week. No widespread rain expected, but each day a chance for a few stray storms.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Patchy fog. More comfortable. Lows in the 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Not as humid. Highs in the 80s. A shower chance Saturday night. Otherwise partly cloudy. Lows upper 60s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a shower, downpour and thunderstorm developing. A couple storms may be strong. Highs in the 80s. Lows lower 70s.

Monday: Partly sunny, hot, humid. Scattered storms. Highs upper 80s to near 90. Lows around 70.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot, humid. Isolated storms. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows around 70.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot, humid. Isolated storms. Highs low 90s. Lows around 70.

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Isolated storms. Highs low 90s. Lows around 70.

Friday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Isolated storms. Highs low 90s. Lows around 70.

