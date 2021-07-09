Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Less Humid Saturday

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Less humid to start the weekend, but it won’t last long. A weak cold front will push across the region tonight, allowing some drier, less humid air to filter south. A nice Saturday, while seasonable and warm, not as humid. This same front will return north by Saturday night and into Sunday. The humidity will increase and a shower or storm late at night is possible. Warm to hot Sunday, more humid, with a few afternoon/evening storms. Isolated severe is possible. The main threat damaging wind gusts.

Another heat wave in the making next week. No widespread rain expected, but each day a chance for a few stray storms.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Patchy fog. More comfortable. Lows in the 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Not as humid. Highs in the 80s. A shower chance Saturday night. Otherwise partly cloudy. Lows upper 60s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a shower, downpour and thunderstorm developing. A couple storms may be strong. Highs in the 80s. Lows lower 70s.

Monday: Partly sunny, hot, humid. Scattered storms. Highs upper 80s to near 90. Lows around 70.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot, humid. Isolated storms. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows around 70.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot, humid. Isolated storms. Highs low 90s. Lows around 70.

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Isolated storms. Highs low 90s. Lows around 70.

Friday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Isolated storms. Highs low 90s. Lows around 70.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skooma opens on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville, selling CBD and Delta 8 products.
New dispensary opens on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall
(FILE)
Marijuana possession legal in Virginia, but still nowhere to purchase it
People in Augusta County cheering for a person who spoke out against transgender policy during...
Hundreds show up to speak to Augusta School Board about transgender policy
July 4th fireworks show lights up the sky over Charlottesville's McIntire Park (FILE)
Excitement heading into July 4th weekend

Latest News

NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Cold Front with Passing Shower and Storm
Passing Cold Front
Isolated Severe Weather Risk
Less Muggy Saturday
Cold Front Pushes East