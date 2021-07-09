Know Knew Books finds new home after Staunton Mall

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - It’s been months since many businesses were told to vacate the Staunton Mall when it went under new ownership at the end of 2020, and some businesses are still settling into their new stores.

Know Knew Books has been around for two years and was located on the outside of the mall building next to JCPenney. When co-owner Matthew Shiflett received a letter to vacate their store including two other stores they were using as storage, he said he wasn’t sure what to do.

But luckily just a few blocks down, Shiflett and his business partner Bill Burruss found a new space at 1104 Greenville Avenue. The space was once the old Goodwill store but is now home to more than 100,000 used books ready to be picked up again.

“It’s been wonderful, definitely a load off our shoulders,” Shiflett said. “Hopefully, we can stay here for many years to come.”

Burruss says it’s taken some time to settle in. They’re still waiting to put a sign out front, but thanks to help from the community they were able to move everything out of the mall.

“We posted on the internet we needed help, the next morning when we came in, there were 20 people waiting to help us move,” Burruss said. “That’s how wonderful the community is, they totally backed us and they’re still backing us.”

Burruss says they’ve also seen more customers come in ever since they’ve moved too.

“People that didn’t know about us down there, I don’t know if it’s whether because of the stoplight and they kinda have to stop and see us or what, but it really worked out well,” Burruss laughed.

The increase in space has allowed the book store to operate out of one building instead of multiple.

Shiflett says this has helped as they expand the items they sell to customers from comic books to DVDs, classic video games, records, and geodes.

“If you’re not a reader we have a lot of random things here that you should come to check out,” Shiflett said.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.