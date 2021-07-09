Historical Resources Committee discuss slave auction block in Court Sqr.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Historic Resources Committee met Friday, July 9, to discuss next steps for the slave auction block site in Charlottesville’s Court Square.

The meeting served as one in a series to help the committee move forward in involving the community and planning what to do with the site.

“I don’t want to just keep having endless meetings, I want to have a timeline, I want to make a formal communication with council about this. I agree we don’t just want to create false expectations,” Historic Resources Committee member Jalane Schmidt said.

“I think that the most appropriate next step would be to reach out to the community and find out exactly what sort of more visible and viable markers would be appropriate for that space. I think that that’s only appropriate, because it is somewhere that’s very important to not only the Black community but to the entire City of Charlottesville,” Community activist Don Gathers said.

Committee members discussed reaching out to a landscape architect to advise them on their plan going forward. The vote to reach out passed unanimously.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.