Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Historical Resources Committee discuss slave auction block in Court Sqr.

Site of the slave auction block in Charlottesville
Site of the slave auction block in Charlottesville(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Historic Resources Committee met Friday, July 9, to discuss next steps for the slave auction block site in Charlottesville’s Court Square.

The meeting served as one in a series to help the committee move forward in involving the community and planning what to do with the site.

“I don’t want to just keep having endless meetings, I want to have a timeline, I want to make a formal communication with council about this. I agree we don’t just want to create false expectations,” Historic Resources Committee member Jalane Schmidt said.

“I think that the most appropriate next step would be to reach out to the community and find out exactly what sort of more visible and viable markers would be appropriate for that space. I think that that’s only appropriate, because it is somewhere that’s very important to not only the Black community but to the entire City of Charlottesville,” Community activist Don Gathers said.

Committee members discussed reaching out to a landscape architect to advise them on their plan going forward. The vote to reach out passed unanimously.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skooma opens on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville, selling CBD and Delta 8 products.
New dispensary opens on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall
(FILE)
Marijuana possession legal in Virginia, but still nowhere to purchase it
People in Augusta County cheering for a person who spoke out against transgender policy during...
Hundreds show up to speak to Augusta School Board about transgender policy
July 4th fireworks show lights up the sky over Charlottesville's McIntire Park (FILE)
Excitement heading into July 4th weekend

Latest News

Darden Towe Park’s pickleball courts
Pickleball Palooza held at Darden Towe Park
Miguel Zacarias-Ipina was charged with a violation of discharging firearms within or at...
Man arrested for discharge of weapon
(FILE)
UVA epidemiologists tracking Delta variant in Virginia
VDH will now track vaccination status with COVID-19 hospitalizations, deaths