Friends of Jefferson-Madison Regional Library book sale returns

By Madison McNamee
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Summer reading lists may be expanding thanks to a book sale in Albemarle County.

Friday, July 9, Friends of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library kicked off its first in-person book sale since the start pandemic.

Profits from the event benefit JMRL, which serves libraries in Charlottesville, as well as Albemarle, Greene, Louisa, and Nelson counties.

“It’s wonderful to see the same usual people lining up,” Friends of JMRL Manager Peter Manno said. “Lots of familiar faces and a lot of new faces, so it’s great.”

The sale is underway at Albemarle Square Shopping Center, in the old location for the Northside Library. due to needing more space to keep people spread out.

“We’ve done the sale for 50 years at Gordon Avenue, so we know exactly what we’re doing each time,” Manno said. “It’s not that it’s so complicated, it’s just books on tables, but it’s just a little bit different.”

The sale is usually a biannual event to help the libraries, but the pandemic prevented it from happening for more than a year.

Manno says they usually make more than $100,000. Each book goes for around 50 cents to $2. The books come from donations made by people across Virginia.

“We can’t have sales like this without books, and we have such a great reading community. That’s what makes our sales special is that so many great books donated,” Manno said.

The sale runs through Sunday, July 11. The next event is set for October 2.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

