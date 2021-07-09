Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Fashion Square heading to auction

Fashion Square (FILE)
Fashion Square (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Fashion Square is set to go up to auction Friday, July 16.

According to a legal notice, the sale will happen at Albemarle Circuit Court at 1 p.m. that Friday.

According to the terms of sale, the mall will be sold as-is and must be paid for in cash. A $100,000 deposit is also required.

The owner of Fashion Square filed for bankruptcy in June so it could restructure and pay down $1 billion in debt.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skooma opens on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville, selling CBD and Delta 8 products.
New dispensary opens on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall
(FILE)
Marijuana possession legal in Virginia, but still nowhere to purchase it
People in Augusta County cheering for a person who spoke out against transgender policy during...
Hundreds show up to speak to Augusta School Board about transgender policy
July 4th fireworks show lights up the sky over Charlottesville's McIntire Park (FILE)
Excitement heading into July 4th weekend

Latest News

(FILE)
Prosecutors launch educational program to fight exploitation
Increased fencing around statue of Confederate Gen. "Stonewall" Jackson
More fencing placed near Charlottesville’s Confederate statues
Dominion's new logo, released on May 10 as the former Dominion Resources Inc. changed its name...
Dominion Energy reports 60,000 power outages in Virginia from Elsa
New fencing around statue of "Stonewall" Jackson in Charlottesville.
More fencing placed near Charlottesville’s Confederate statues