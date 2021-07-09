Fashion Square heading to auction

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Fashion Square is set to go up to auction Friday, July 16.

According to a legal notice, the sale will happen at Albemarle Circuit Court at 1 p.m. that Friday.

According to the terms of sale, the mall will be sold as-is and must be paid for in cash. A $100,000 deposit is also required.

The owner of Fashion Square filed for bankruptcy in June so it could restructure and pay down $1 billion in debt.

