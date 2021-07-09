Advertise With Us
Cold Front with Passing Shower and Storm

Briefly Less Humid Saturday and More Active Sunday
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tropical Storm Elsa continues to exit the Mid-Atlantic region. Moving up the Northeast Coast today.

A weak cold front will pass over the areas this afternoon and early evening with a passing shower and thunderstorm risk. Isolated severe weather possible for parts of the Mid-Atlantic.

A little less muggy on Saturday with most communities remaining dry.

Some weakening showers and storms may arrive Saturday evening and night from the west.

There’s a better chance for a shower, downpour and thunderstorm on Sunday. A couple storms may be strong. Keep checking back for updates.

Hotter again next week with heat wave conditions building. The best storm chances will be over the higher terrain.

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Warmer and still humid. A passing shower/thunderstorm chance. Highs in the mid 80s to 90 degrees.

Friday night: Any evening shower/storm will quickly exit to the east. Clearing overnight. Patchy fog. More comfortable. Lows in the 60s.

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny. Not as humid. Highs in the 80s. A shower chance Saturday evening and night. Lows upper 60s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a shower, downpour and thunderstorm developing. A couple storms may be strong. Highs in the 80s. Lows lower 70s.

Monday: Partly sunny, hot, humid. Scattered storms. Highs upper 80s to near 90. Lows around 70.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot, humid. Isolated storms. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows around 70.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot, humid. Isolated storms. Highs low 90s. Lows around 70.

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Isolated storms. Highs low 90s.

