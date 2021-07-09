Charlottesville celebrates newest park facility, needs community input for name

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The city of Charlottesville is celebrating its newest park.

It’s a little pocket park on the corner of 8th Street Northwest and Hardy Drive, serving the 10th and Page neighborhood.

The park doesn’t yet have an “official” name, but those attending Thursday’s ribbon-cutting say the name doesn’t change the goal.

It’s a space to congregate outside, have a picnic, catch up with friends, or toss a ball.

“Community members, both of 10th and Page street as well as Hardy Drive, a community I lived in for 10 years, can come in fellowship, meditate, meet and greet,” said Charlottesville School Board member James Bryant.

If you want to pitch a name for the park, the city is taking suggestions. Any input or questions about the process can be submitted to Chris Gensic via email at gensic@charlottesville.gov or by calling 434-970-3656.

