Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Charlottesville celebrates newest park facility, needs community input for name

By Max Marcilla
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The city of Charlottesville is celebrating its newest park.

It’s a little pocket park on the corner of 8th Street Northwest and Hardy Drive, serving the 10th and Page neighborhood.

The park doesn’t yet have an “official” name, but those attending Thursday’s ribbon-cutting say the name doesn’t change the goal.

It’s a space to congregate outside, have a picnic, catch up with friends, or toss a ball.

“Community members, both of 10th and Page street as well as Hardy Drive, a community I lived in for 10 years, can come in fellowship, meditate, meet and greet,” said Charlottesville School Board member James Bryant.

If you want to pitch a name for the park, the city is taking suggestions. Any input or questions about the process can be submitted to Chris Gensic via email at gensic@charlottesville.gov or by calling 434-970-3656.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skooma opens on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville, selling CBD and Delta 8 products.
New dispensary opens on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall
(FILE)
Marijuana possession legal in Virginia, but still nowhere to purchase it
People in Augusta County cheering for a person who spoke out against transgender policy during...
Hundreds show up to speak to Augusta School Board about transgender policy
A food pantry in Albemarle County is preparing to serve more people than usual as unemployment...
Virginia passes new laws to support low-income residents

Latest News

Albemarle County school classroom (FILE)
Albemarle County school board hears dozens of comments on transgender policy, approves strategic plan
James Bryant cuts the ribbon at the newest Charlottesville park.
Charlottesville celebrates newest park facility, needs community input for name
A couple of boys who live in Crimora enjoy activities from Augusta County's new Rollin'...
New Rollin’ RecMobile takes recreation to the people of Augusta County
The Women's Initiative continues COVID-19 guidelines
The Women’s Initiative sticks to COVID-19 guidelines