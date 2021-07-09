Albemarle County school board hears dozens of comments on transgender policy, approves strategic plan

ALBEMARLE Co., Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County School Board’s meeting got contentious over two new policies -- a Strategic Plan, and a Transgender Policy.

All 40 public comment spots were filled, and the school board actually had to go to a lottery system to choose who got to speak.

Every school division in Virginia has to implement a transgender policy according to new state law. Here are some of the highlights from Albemarle County’s plan:

Teachers and staff must call students by the name and gender that matches their own identity

Gender-expansive students can use bathrooms or locker rooms that correspond with their own identity

No dress codes will be enforced that would require students to wear clothing that doesn’t align with the gender identity

“I will never be asked ‘Are you really a girl’ or ‘What’s your real name’ because I am seen as who I am: a girl,” said 9th Grader Ollie Nacey. “But trans people don’t have that privilege. They won’t always get to be who they are. And for that reason, cisgender people have no right to decide what trans people can and cannot do.”

“How are we going to be handling bathrooms so that all students would feel safe?” asked Marie Mierzejewski, who was critical of the policy. “Those that would identify as transgender, but those who would identify as cisgender, and are not comfortable sharing a bathroom with someone of the opposite sex regardless of how they identify.”

The county’s plan says although some students may feel uncomfortable, “that discomfort is not a reason to deny access to the gender-expansive student.”

Boardmember Katrina Callsen reminded Mierzejewski and the others who brought up that point during public comment, that the policy says if a student is uncomfortable, they can be accommodated to have individual locker rooms, bathrooms, or other facilities.

The board also voted to unanimously approve the Strategic Plan.

A few of the highlights there, many of which were also brought up during public comment, include:

ACPS would implement Culturally Responsive Teaching practices in all classes

ACPS would implement its Anti-Racism Policy

ACPS would make sure staff demographics are comparable to student demographics by 2026.

There are lots of comments/theories about what @k12albemarle schools would teach their students through their culturally responsive teaching efforts, and anti-racism policy.



Here's how the school describes it.



We'll have more on @NBC29 tonight. pic.twitter.com/cI2RaA5pqZ — Max Marcilla (@MaxJMarcilla) July 8, 2021

Boardmember David Oberg brought up concerns with the privacy section of the Transgender Policy, saying the section on privacy seems “very, very vague” and he’s concerned about its vagueness.

“If there’s a specific reason for the parents not to know, I get that, but I think that it should be clear so that we don’t have employees put in the position of making a very tough call themselves,” he said. “I think we could use better language.

“There are lots of potential factors and what we are trying to do is the right of a student to privacy with the parent’s right to know,” Ross Holden responded. “I would like to be able to suggest to you that there are ways to say, ‘If this particular event happened, then we’ll tell the parents. If this event happened, we may not be able to.’ It’s really going to be an assessment of many different factors.”

Albemarle County Public Schools will host a community event to discuss the transgender policy on July 28 before the school board votes on the policy on August 12.

You can read all of the policies in their entirety in the following documents:

