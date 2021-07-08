Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

VADOC will allow visitors back into buildings starting in July

Sanitation and CDC guidelines will be in place. Mask wearing is still required.
Sanitation and CDC guidelines will be in place. Mask wearing is still required.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Due to vaccine rates rising and COVID-19 cases falling, the Virginia DOC will plan to reopen in phases to allow visitors back into its buildings.

Inmates and CCAP probationers will be able to meet in person with visitors if they are fully vaccinated. Inmates who are not vaccinated will continue to have video visits.

Starting July 15, visitors such as attorneys, court officials, embassy and consulate officials will be able to enter facilities. On August 1, buildings will be open for religious visitors and volunteers.

Pilot sites will be open for in-person family visits by September 1. The department anticipates that in-person family visitation will resume at all facilities across Virginia by October 1.

Sanitation and CDC guidelines will be in place. Mask wearing is still required.

Visitors ages 12 and older will be required to take a self-administered COVID-19 test and must be tested negative in order to do visits in person. The testing process and other visitation requirements will be shared on the DOC website.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Skooma opens on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville, selling CBD and Delta 8 products.
New dispensary opens on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall
(FILE)
Marijuana possession legal in Virginia, but still nowhere to purchase it
People in Augusta County cheering for a person who spoke out against transgender policy during...
Hundreds show up to speak to Augusta School Board about transgender policy
A food pantry in Albemarle County is preparing to serve more people than usual as unemployment...
Virginia passes new laws to support low-income residents

Latest News

Those who wish to continue to wear masks in public for the sole purpose of reducing the spread...
Local officials on mask law intent and disease prevention
$375K grant awarded to Mississippi to establish business center
The entrance to University of Virginia School of Law. (FILE)
UVA School of Law launches new criminal justice reform project
The Pets-n-Pals staff prepare to reopen on Thursday, June 8.
Staunton pet store welcomes “pets and pals” during soft opening
$21 million announced for affordable and special needs housing loans in Virginia