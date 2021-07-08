Advertise With Us
Va. Dept. of Emergency Management prepares for Tropical Storm Elsa

By Desiree Montilla
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As Tropical Storm Elsa moves through Central Virginia, emergency and state officials are monitoring the storm and preparing for the possible damage it could leave behind.

Jason Elmore, with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, says their work to prepare for these storms happens throughout the year.

Elmore says they’ve been monitoring Elsa’s track and reaching out to localities to prepare for the storm.

“When the need arises, there’s no delay in getting them the resources they need,” he said. “We’ve been, for the past several days, really reaching out and networking with our local governments around the state seeing if they have any needs or preparations for the storm.”

Elmore says Elsa will be moving quickly through the Commonwealth, but there could be a risk of flash flooding.

“Whether it’s tidal surges or flash flooding, those are where most of the injuries and deaths come from,” he said. “It’s not so much the wind. The wind causes the power outages and the property damage, but the water is what injures and kills.”

Central Virginia is no stranger to the flash flooding storms could bring.

Last month, a car got stuck in flooded waters under the Magnolia Street bridge during severe weather. In Petersburg, several roads closed down because of flash flooding in June.

Elmore encourages people to take the time and prepare for the rest of hurricane season.

“It’s going to be a higher than average hurricane season. Go ahead and get prepared now,” Elmore said. “This won’t be the only time you’ll have to check your emergency kit and have your plan and go over that with your family.”

