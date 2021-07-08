Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

UVA School of Law launches new criminal justice reform project

The entrance to University of Virginia School of Law. (FILE)
The entrance to University of Virginia School of Law. (FILE)(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia School of Law is launching a new criminal justice reform project.

Project for Informed Reform (PIR) is set to begin in the spring. Students will work with experts to research and investigate criminal justice issues and make data and policy recommendations.

“What I really wanted to do was start doing things that would stop those wrongful convictions from happening,” Professor Deirdre Enright said. “I’m hoping that this clinic will bring together people who want to solve the problems that cause problems. It’s not like watching someone walk out of a prison gate, but it’s pretty exciting to come up with some solution that people can use in court or using a paper to transform criminal justice.”

PIR will be led by Prof. Enright, who says the project will allow students to have real-world impact on the criminal justice system before graduating.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skooma opens on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville, selling CBD and Delta 8 products.
New dispensary opens on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall
(FILE)
Marijuana possession legal in Virginia, but still nowhere to purchase it
People in Augusta County cheering for a person who spoke out against transgender policy during...
Hundreds show up to speak to Augusta School Board about transgender policy
A food pantry in Albemarle County is preparing to serve more people than usual as unemployment...
Virginia passes new laws to support low-income residents

Latest News

Those who wish to continue to wear masks in public for the sole purpose of reducing the spread...
Local officials on mask law intent and disease prevention
$375K grant awarded to Mississippi to establish business center
The Pets-n-Pals staff prepare to reopen on Thursday, June 8.
Staunton pet store welcomes “pets and pals” during soft opening
$21 million announced for affordable and special needs housing loans in Virginia