UVA School of Law launches new criminal justice reform project

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia School of Law is launching a new criminal justice reform project.

Project for Informed Reform (PIR) is set to begin in the spring. Students will work with experts to research and investigate criminal justice issues and make data and policy recommendations.

“What I really wanted to do was start doing things that would stop those wrongful convictions from happening,” Professor Deirdre Enright said. “I’m hoping that this clinic will bring together people who want to solve the problems that cause problems. It’s not like watching someone walk out of a prison gate, but it’s pretty exciting to come up with some solution that people can use in court or using a paper to transform criminal justice.”

PIR will be led by Prof. Enright, who says the project will allow students to have real-world impact on the criminal justice system before graduating.

