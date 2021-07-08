University of Virginia gains a unique Mormonism collection

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The leading site on the east coast for the study of Mormonism is now in Charlottesville.

The University of Virginia Library Collections recently received a donation of more than 10,000 materials covering Mormonism’s entire history.

“It’s an extraordinarily large library of 10 to 11,000 volumes, many of which are unique in collection. You see the evolution of their belief system and this is truly a rare aspect of this collection,” Kathleen Flake, Richard Lyman Bushman Professor of Mormon Studies, said.

The collection was built then presented to UVA by George A. Prince. The location was specifically chosen because of its distance from Utah, where most Mormonism collections are located. This expands the research of the religion and makes it more widespread geographically.

“The donor was really interested in placing the collection in a different geographical region so that it would be accessible to a wider range of researchers, and we are really excited about it,” Molly Schwartzburg, curator at UVA’s Special Collections Library, said.

Prince is an expert in Mormonism and had been building the collection since the late 90s.

“He took advantage of the invention of eBay and other online vendors, and in the early years you could snap up all sorts of amazing rare unique items very easily and for pretty low prices,” Schwartzburg said.

The collection is made up of rare items, as well as common pieces. It has a focus on 20th century items from Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and features some anti-Mormon works.

“Tracking hatred and bigotry is a really important part of understanding the history of this particular church,” Schwartzburg said.

Prince collected with an eye for researchers, which will help LDS studies at UVA.

“It means that students can learn through the material artifacts of Mormon culture,” Schwartzburg said.

The collection is still in an off-site location. Once it’s curated, it will be available to the public in the archive room of the Harrison-Small Library at UVA.

