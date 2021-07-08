Tracking Elsa and Tropical Showers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tropically humid and not as hot today. More clouds, showers and a few storms moving into the region, in association with a weakening Tropical Storm Elsa.

While we will see some rain at times, especially, during the afternoon and evening. Amounts for our area, generally an inch or less. The heaviest rain is expected across eastern and southeast Virginia. This area of the state, under a Flash Flood Watch for this afternoon and evening. In addition, the coast, Chesapeake Bay areas under a Tropical Storm Warning. Elsa will accelerate as it moves off the Delmarva peninsula by early Friday morning.

On Friday, a weak cold front will cross the region. During the afternoon a few showers and or storms possible. This weekend, more humid and temperatures in the 80s to around 90 with some storms. Sunday looks like the best chance for a shower/storm.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, humid, not as hot. Some tropical showers, isolated storm, mainly this afternoon and evening. Heaviest rain will fall east of the region. Highs near 80 and then falling into the 70s.

Thursday night: Evening rain showers. Patchy fog. Mostly cloudy. Light breeze. Lows mid to upper 60s.

Friday: Sun and clouds, few isolated storms. Highs upper 80s to near 90. Lows mid to upper 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Isolated storms. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows around 70.

Sunday: Partly sunny, hot, humid. Scattered storms. Highs upper 80s to near 90. Lows around 70.

Monday: Partly sunny, hot, humid. Scattered storms. Highs upper 80s to near 90. Lows around 70.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot, humid. Isolated storms. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows around 70.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot, humid. Isolated storms. Highs low 90s.

