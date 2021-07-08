Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Tracking Elsa and Tropical Showers

Heaviest Rain East
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:48 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tropically humid and not as hot today. More clouds, showers and a few storms moving into the region, in association with a weakening Tropical Storm Elsa.

While we will see some rain at times, especially, during the afternoon and evening. Amounts for our area, generally an inch or less. The heaviest rain is expected across eastern and southeast Virginia. This area of the state, under a Flash Flood Watch for this afternoon and evening. In addition, the coast, Chesapeake Bay areas under a Tropical Storm Warning. Elsa will accelerate as it moves off the Delmarva peninsula by early Friday morning.

On Friday, a weak cold front will cross the region. During the afternoon a few showers and or storms possible. This weekend, more humid and temperatures in the 80s to around 90 with some storms. Sunday looks like the best chance for a shower/storm.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, humid, not as hot. Some tropical showers, isolated storm, mainly this afternoon and evening. Heaviest rain will fall east of the region. Highs near 80 and then falling into the 70s.

Thursday night: Evening rain showers. Patchy fog. Mostly cloudy. Light breeze. Lows mid to upper 60s.

Friday: Sun and clouds, few isolated storms. Highs upper 80s to near 90. Lows mid to upper 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Isolated storms. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows around 70.

Sunday: Partly sunny, hot, humid. Scattered storms. Highs upper 80s to near 90. Lows around 70.

Monday: Partly sunny, hot, humid. Scattered storms. Highs upper 80s to near 90. Lows around 70.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot, humid. Isolated storms. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows around 70.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot, humid. Isolated storms. Highs low 90s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skooma opens on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville, selling CBD and Delta 8 products.
New dispensary opens on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall
(FILE)
Marijuana possession legal in Virginia, but still nowhere to purchase it
People in Augusta County cheering for a person who spoke out against transgender policy during...
Hundreds show up to speak to Augusta School Board about transgender policy
A food pantry in Albemarle County is preparing to serve more people than usual as unemployment...
Virginia passes new laws to support low-income residents

Latest News

NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Station App graphic
Not As Hot Thursday. Some Rain from Tropical Storm Elsa
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Station App graphic
Another Summer Scorcher Wednesday. Some Rain Thursday