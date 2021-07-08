Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Staunton standoff ends in arrest, wanted Amherst man identified

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Officials say a man was arrested after a standoff Thursday afternoon at the Motel 6 at 96 Baker Lane in Staunton.

Deputies from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office responded at the request of the Lynchburg Police Department, to check for a wanted subject and a stolen car.

Responding deputies arrived and located a stolen Lexus 4 door in the parking lot, and soon learned that the male subject, Frisco Dale Crews, 35, of Amherst, Virginia was wanted on numerous warrants out of Amherst County, and that he was inside of room 223.

Patrol Deputies made contact with Crews and attempted to have him exit the room. A standoff ensued, with Crews refusing to exit the room. Information was received that Crews was possibly armed and suicidal. Patrol deputies requested assistance, and Sheriff’s Office Negotiators and the S.W.A.T. Team arrived on the scene.

Negotiators successfully made contact with Crews and after almost three hours of negotiations, Crews exited the room and was taken into custody without incident. No weapons were recovered, and no injuries were reported.

Crews was arrested and transported to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office where the following warrants out of Amherst County were served: One count of entering dwelling house with intent to commit larceny, assault and battery or other felony, one count of grand larceny, and one count of trespass after having been forbidden to do so.

A 2008 Lexus 4 door, reported stolen out of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and associated with Crews was recovered.

“He did come out on his own. We did not have to use any force or tactics to get him out of his room, so it was a peaceful resolution,” said Lt. James Snyder with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. “He is in custody now, and we’re processing the scene right now at this time.”

Officials say the investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skooma opens on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville, selling CBD and Delta 8 products.
New dispensary opens on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall
(FILE)
Marijuana possession legal in Virginia, but still nowhere to purchase it
People in Augusta County cheering for a person who spoke out against transgender policy during...
Hundreds show up to speak to Augusta School Board about transgender policy
A food pantry in Albemarle County is preparing to serve more people than usual as unemployment...
Virginia passes new laws to support low-income residents

Latest News

Virginia Tech COVID vaccination statistics as of July 8, 2021.
34% of VT students fully vaccinated; deadline less than month away
he Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) announced Friday that the Commonwealth...
Va. Dept. of Emergency Management prepares for Tropical Storm Elsa
SWVA Wildlife center takes in baby beavers
Those who wish to continue to wear masks in public for the sole purpose of reducing the spread...
Local officials on mask law intent and disease prevention