Some Clearing Tonight. Few Spotty Storms Friday Afternoon.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Just a few scattered showers, early tonight across our region. Some partial clearing to develop later tonight. The heaviest and steadiest rain from Tropical Storm Elsa is across eastern and southeastern Virginia. This area of the state, under a Flash Flood Watch through tonight. In addition, the coast, Chesapeake Bay areas under a Tropical Storm Warning. Elsa will accelerate as it moves off the Delmarva peninsula by early Friday morning.

On Friday, a weak cold front will cross the region. During the afternoon a few showers and storms to develop. This weekend, turns more humid and temperatures in the 80s to around 90. Saturday trending drier, while Sunday looks like the best chance for some storms.

Tonight: Few early scattered showers. Patchy fog. Some clearing late. Light breeze. Lows mid to upper 60s.

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. A passing PM shower/storm, with a weak cold front. Highs upper 80s to near 90. Lows mid to upper 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Isolated storms. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows around 70.

Sunday: Partly sunny, hot, humid. Scattered storms. Highs upper 80s to near 90. Lows around 70.

Monday: Partly sunny, hot, humid. Scattered storms. Highs upper 80s to near 90. Lows around 70.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot, humid. Isolated storms. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows around 70.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot, humid. Isolated storms. Highs low 90s. Lows around 70.

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Isolated storms. Highs low 90s.

