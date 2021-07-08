Roanoke Marine’s remains identified, 70 years after his death during Korean War

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The name of Henry Edward Ellis is engraved on the Roanoke War Memorial, along with the names of more than 50 others who died during the Korean War.

But for over 70 years, Ellis’ remains were unidentified, until September 2020 when the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency was able to account for his remains.

“We’re still just kind of in disbelief at times,” said Trudy Neely, Ellis’ niece.

Neely never knew her uncle. She was born a few years after his death. But she says it means the world to her family that his remains have finally been identified.

“We’re just happy for some reason that God chose us to be the ones to tell his story and, you know, to bring him home,” Neely told WDBJ7 in a telephone interview Wednesday afternoon.

Henry Ellis was born in Salisbury, North Carolina, but moved to Roanoke with his father.

He was just 22-years-old November 30, 1950, when he was killed in action defending a convoy.

His body was not immediately recovered, but unidentified remains were eventually interred at the National Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii. More recent analysis that was part of the Korean War Identification Project allowed scientists to account for Ellis’ remains.

“Being able to identify these remains and then get those service members back to their loved ones, it’s almost like a feeling of comfort or relief,” said Sergeant First Class Sean Everette, a public affairs spokesperson for the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

Neely and members of her family are planning a graveside service in August at the Salibury National Cemetery.

“We just feel like he deserves that honor and will be buried with full military rites,” Neely said. “It’s just what he deserves.”

