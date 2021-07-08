Quattro Tizi opens in Dairy Market

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Dairy Market is not just a food hall anymore. Clothing store Quattro Tizi just made its way into the building.

The store used to have a location downtown, but says it needed more space.

“I do think that it’s going to turn into a place where people feel like it’s maybe a one-stop shop on their way home from work, or a fun place to meet friends,” sales associate Julie Montgomery said.

A home and furniture store is expected to open up at Dairy Market also, and offices will be built upstairs.

