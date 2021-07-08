Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Quattro Tizi opens in Dairy Market

By Madison McNamee
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Dairy Market is not just a food hall anymore. Clothing store Quattro Tizi just made its way into the building.

The store used to have a location downtown, but says it needed more space.

“I do think that it’s going to turn into a place where people feel like it’s maybe a one-stop shop on their way home from work, or a fun place to meet friends,” sales associate Julie Montgomery said.

A home and furniture store is expected to open up at Dairy Market also, and offices will be built upstairs.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skooma opens on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville, selling CBD and Delta 8 products.
New dispensary opens on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall
(FILE)
Marijuana possession legal in Virginia, but still nowhere to purchase it
People in Augusta County cheering for a person who spoke out against transgender policy during...
Hundreds show up to speak to Augusta School Board about transgender policy
A food pantry in Albemarle County is preparing to serve more people than usual as unemployment...
Virginia passes new laws to support low-income residents

Latest News

Flipping through the pages of one of the pieces from the collection
University of Virginia gains a unique Mormonism collection
Dr. Mitch Rosner with his bobblehead collection behind him
Custom bobblehead gifted to UVA Health Center doctors
The Virginia Department of Health said a second child under the age of 10 has died from...
Second child under age of 10 dies from COVID-19 complications
Virginia Tech COVID vaccination statistics as of July 8, 2021.
34% of VT students fully vaccinated; deadline less than month away