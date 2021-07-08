Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Python found ‘alive and well’ in Louisiana mall after missing for days

By Lester Duhé and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Blue Zoo Baton Rouge has confirmed that Cara, a 12-foot Burmese python that went missing earlier this week inside the Mall of Louisiana, has been found “alive and well,” according to WAFB.

The snake, which was found inside of a wall in the mall around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, had been housed inside a glass enclosure inside a business called Blue Zoo, located inside a former Hollister clothing store.

Blue Zoo confirmed in a Facebook post that Cara had been located. The aquarium also posted video footage of the moments the python was pulled from a crawl space.

Workers there said Wednesday they have evidence showing the snake was in their ceiling at some point. They called in plumbers and an air-conditioning company to assist in their search alongside staff from the Mall of Louisiana.

The 150-pound snake was missing for nearly 30 hours before the incident was reported to authorities, records released Wednesday afternoon show.

Mall authorities said the public was never in danger from the snake, which is used for public demonstrations and is often handled by children and adults.

Copyright 2021 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skooma opens on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville, selling CBD and Delta 8 products.
New dispensary opens on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall
(FILE)
Marijuana possession legal in Virginia, but still nowhere to purchase it
People in Augusta County cheering for a person who spoke out against transgender policy during...
Hundreds show up to speak to Augusta School Board about transgender policy
A food pantry in Albemarle County is preparing to serve more people than usual as unemployment...
Virginia passes new laws to support low-income residents

Latest News

A police officer stands in front of Tokyo 2020 Olympic display at Haneda international airport...
Tokyo Olympics to be held without fans
Tokyo residents speak out against holding the Olympics.
Tokyo residents protest against Olympic Games
During a moment of silence Wednesday, rescue workers stood at solemn attention and clergy...
Tears, prayer mark end to search for Florida condo survivors
Herring (FILE)
Herring: Resolution reached with Purdue Pharma, Sackler family for their role in opioid crisis
Over a year after a jury concluded Michael Avenatti tried to extort millions of dollars from...
Michael Avenatti faces sentencing in Nike extortion scheme