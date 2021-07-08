Advertise With Us
Neighbors on U.S 340 asking drivers to slow down after fatal crash

Flowers placed at the scene of the crash.
Flowers placed at the scene of the crash.(whsv)
By John Hood
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - After two people were killed along the 3300 block of Point Lookout Road in Augusta County, neighbors are asking drivers to be more careful when driving on U.S 340.

The crash on Wednesday killed one of the drivers of the vehicles and Samuel Moyer, 82, who was doing yard work outside his home near Eastside Highway.

Virginia State Police say three people were also sent to the hospital including a one-month-old infant with life-threatening injuries.

Neighbors living on the stretch of road between Crimora and Grottoes say they knew Mr. Moyer for many years and that he would always tend to his yard.

With the loss of their neighbor, the community is asking drivers to slow down and keep their eyes on the road.

“From probably the top of that hill to about the center of the road down there, before you get to the Harrison Store there’s probably been about 10 people killed,” Joanna Barber, who lives near the crash site, said. " It’s all because they drive like maniacs on this road and they don’t drive like they got sense”

On Thursday night, VSP confirmed the baby is still being treated at UVA and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

