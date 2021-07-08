Meals on Wheels asking for pet food donations

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Meals on Wheels of Charlottesville and Albemarle County is asking for pet food donations. Not only do they deliver food for families, but they also include furry family members.

The pet food is bagged and sent out on Thursdays, at no additional cost.

“We found that oftentimes our clients who had pets were feeding their food to their pets,” Meals on Wheels Client Manager Susan Morville said. “We started the program because we realized that we wanted people to have proper nutrition as well as their animals. Oftentimes, they were struggling with food insecurity, so we were concerned about that their pets were getting enough food.”

Meals on Wheels is looking for people who can commit to a steady donation of pet food throughout the year.

