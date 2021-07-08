Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Meals on Wheels asking for pet food donations

Meals on Wheels of Charlottesville and Albemarle County is asking for pet food donations.
Meals on Wheels of Charlottesville and Albemarle County is asking for pet food donations.(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Meals on Wheels of Charlottesville and Albemarle County is asking for pet food donations. Not only do they deliver food for families, but they also include furry family members.

The pet food is bagged and sent out on Thursdays, at no additional cost.

“We found that oftentimes our clients who had pets were feeding their food to their pets,” Meals on Wheels Client Manager Susan Morville said. “We started the program because we realized that we wanted people to have proper nutrition as well as their animals. Oftentimes, they were struggling with food insecurity, so we were concerned about that their pets were getting enough food.”

Meals on Wheels is looking for people who can commit to a steady donation of pet food throughout the year.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skooma opens on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville, selling CBD and Delta 8 products.
New dispensary opens on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall
(FILE)
Marijuana possession legal in Virginia, but still nowhere to purchase it
People in Augusta County cheering for a person who spoke out against transgender policy during...
Hundreds show up to speak to Augusta School Board about transgender policy
A food pantry in Albemarle County is preparing to serve more people than usual as unemployment...
Virginia passes new laws to support low-income residents

Latest News

Sally Hudson and Terry McAuliffe in the Southwood neighborhood
McAuliffe visits Southwood neighborhood to better understand affordable housing needs
Herring (FILE)
Herring: Resolution reached with Purdue Pharma, Sackler family for their role in opioid crisis
(FILE)
VDH: 681,890 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,441 deaths
Augusta Regional Dental Clinic in Fishersville.
Augusta Regional Dental Clinic is bumping up staffing for anticipated 40% growth