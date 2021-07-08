McAuliffe visits Southwood neighborhood to better understand affordable housing needs

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe says he will tackle Virginia’s growing crisis if elected the 74th governor.

“One of the biggest problems we’re facing is affordable housing, and that’s why I wanted to come here to see the great work that Habitat for Humanity is doing here at Southwood,” McAuliffe said.

McAuliffe met with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville at the Southwood neighborhood Thursday, July 8, to better understand the housing crisis facing the commonwealth.

“We need to do everything we can to keep people in their homes, keep people in their apartments, because if they go out and become homeless that is bad for the state and it’s bad for that family,” McAuliffe said. “We have to lift people up and people have been hurt from COVID and now is an opportunity for us to take Virginia to the next level.”

To ease the burden on families, McAuliffe says he’ll increase Virginia’s mandatory notice for rent from 30 days to 60.

“If someone is only getting 30 days, that is not enough time. If they’re going to be displaced to try to find a new place to live,” McAuliffe said.

Viewing affordable housing as a basic human right rather than a luxury, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville CEO Dan Rosensweig says, is critical.

“We believe that housing is fundamental for family’s safety and wellbeing and investing in affordable housing has multiplier effects that are good for the community,” Rosensweig said.

