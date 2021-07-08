Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

McAuliffe visits Southwood neighborhood to better understand affordable housing needs

Sally Hudson and Terry McAuliffe in the Southwood neighborhood
Sally Hudson and Terry McAuliffe in the Southwood neighborhood(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe says he will tackle Virginia’s growing crisis if elected the 74th governor.

“One of the biggest problems we’re facing is affordable housing, and that’s why I wanted to come here to see the great work that Habitat for Humanity is doing here at Southwood,” McAuliffe said.

McAuliffe met with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville at the Southwood neighborhood Thursday, July 8, to better understand the housing crisis facing the commonwealth.

“We need to do everything we can to keep people in their homes, keep people in their apartments, because if they go out and become homeless that is bad for the state and it’s bad for that family,” McAuliffe said. “We have to lift people up and people have been hurt from COVID and now is an opportunity for us to take Virginia to the next level.”

To ease the burden on families, McAuliffe says he’ll increase Virginia’s mandatory notice for rent from 30 days to 60.

“If someone is only getting 30 days, that is not enough time. If they’re going to be displaced to try to find a new place to live,” McAuliffe said.

Viewing affordable housing as a basic human right rather than a luxury, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville CEO Dan Rosensweig says, is critical.

“We believe that housing is fundamental for family’s safety and wellbeing and investing in affordable housing has multiplier effects that are good for the community,” Rosensweig said.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skooma opens on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville, selling CBD and Delta 8 products.
New dispensary opens on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall
(FILE)
Marijuana possession legal in Virginia, but still nowhere to purchase it
People in Augusta County cheering for a person who spoke out against transgender policy during...
Hundreds show up to speak to Augusta School Board about transgender policy
A food pantry in Albemarle County is preparing to serve more people than usual as unemployment...
Virginia passes new laws to support low-income residents

Latest News

Meals on Wheels of Charlottesville and Albemarle County is asking for pet food donations.
Meals on Wheels asking for pet food donations
Herring (FILE)
Herring: Resolution reached with Purdue Pharma, Sackler family for their role in opioid crisis
(FILE)
VDH: 681,890 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,441 deaths
Augusta Regional Dental Clinic in Fishersville.
Augusta Regional Dental Clinic is bumping up staffing for anticipated 40% growth