Marine comes home to surprise family vacationing in the Valley

By John Hood
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The Rudd family has been traveling from Dumfries, Virginia every year for the past 12 summers to their summer vacation destination, Shenandoah Valley Campground.

“I just looked online and I found it and we fell in love with it and we’ve been coming here ever since,” Robin Rudd said.

Ever since their 15th wedding anniversary, Robin and her husband Joe have traveled to Verona, and eventually started taking their kids.

“When the kids were younger they’d be gone for hours we didn’t know where they were at, but they were in the campground someplace,” Joe said.

But years later one member of the family has been gone for months. Their son Matthew is stationed as a Marine in central Africa and was not expecting to come back home until the end of this year.

“Our thought process was we can’t see each other until I get back,” Matthew said. " Then it just happened to work out where everything kinda aligned and I was able to take leave.”

Taking advantage of his time off, Matthew and his sister, a senior at James Madison University, planned to surprise their parents back in the Shenandoah Valley.

“I’m bad at keeping secrets I was worried I was accidentally going to slip up when we were talking about it when I would talk to my parents and go home or something,” Madison said.

With help from the campground office manager, Lisa, the siblings were able to pull off the surprise. Lisa had called the family into the office to let them know there was an issue with their reservation.

When the family arrived in the office they were greeted by Matthew.

“Just seeing them and how emotional they got and seeing how everything pulled off it was incredible,” Matthew said.

In the video, the parents both scream with excitement as they see their son again for the first time in months.

“We had zero clue, none we just both were shocked,” Joe said.

With days left until Matthew needs to head back overseas, he says this was the perfect family vacation.

“There’s nothing like it, it’s perfect being back home,” Matthew said.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

