Local officials on mask law intent and disease prevention

Those who wish to continue to wear masks in public for the sole purpose of reducing the spread of disease may do so without fear of prosecution in Augusta County, Waynesboro, and Staunton. | Credit: WHSV(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA CO., Va. (WHSV) - The Commonwealth’s Attorneys of Augusta County, Waynesboro, and Staunton sent out a joint press release Thursday regarding masks.

According to the release, state law makes it illegal for any person over 16 years of age to wear a mask in public with the intent to conceal one’s identity.

However, officials clarify that a person who wears a mask in public with the sole intent to protect the wearer or other persons from the spread of disease is not breaking that law.

Therefore, the Commonwealth’s Attorneys of Augusta County, Waynesboro, and Staunton say they have reminded local law enforcement agencies that it is not a crime to wear a mask in public with the sole intent to mitigate the spread of disease.

They add that those who wish to continue to wear masks in public for the sole purpose of reducing the spread of disease may do so without fear of prosecution in Augusta County, Waynesboro, and Staunton.

If a person wears a mask in public with the intent to conceal their identity, that person will continue to face the possibility of criminal prosecution if the circumstances warrant.

They ask that everyone use common sense, and please be safe and considerate of others.

