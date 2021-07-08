JMU ranked No. 2 in HERO Sports preseason poll

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Expectations are high for the James Madison football team again in the fall of 2021.

JMU is ranked No. 2 in the HERO Sports Preseason Top 25, which was released Thursday. The only team ranked ahead of JMU is Sam Houston, who the Dukes lost to in the semifinals of the FCS Playoffs during the 2021 spring season.

To see the full HERO Sports Preseason Top 25, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.