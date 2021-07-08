Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

JMU ranked No. 2 in HERO Sports preseason poll

Expectations are high for the James Madison football team again in the fall of 2021.
Expectations are high for the James Madison football team again in the fall of 2021.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Expectations are high for the James Madison football team again in the fall of 2021.

JMU is ranked No. 2 in the HERO Sports Preseason Top 25, which was released Thursday. The only team ranked ahead of JMU is Sam Houston, who the Dukes lost to in the semifinals of the FCS Playoffs during the 2021 spring season.

To see the full HERO Sports Preseason Top 25, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skooma opens on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville, selling CBD and Delta 8 products.
New dispensary opens on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall
(FILE)
Marijuana possession legal in Virginia, but still nowhere to purchase it
People in Augusta County cheering for a person who spoke out against transgender policy during...
Hundreds show up to speak to Augusta School Board about transgender policy
A food pantry in Albemarle County is preparing to serve more people than usual as unemployment...
Virginia passes new laws to support low-income residents

Latest News

NOVA Aquatics head coach Norm Wright believes the athletes will do just fine without fans at...
‘It’s going to be energetic enough’: Despite no fans at Olympics, athletes prepared more than ever
STAB senior Tim Myers
STAB lacrosse star flips for UVA
Justin Showalter might not look like a prototypical professional baseball player but don’t be...
Showalter hoping to hear name called in MLB Draft
STAB senior Tim Myers
STAB lacrosse star flips for UVA