Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Herring: Resolution reached with Purdue Pharma, Sackler family for their role in opioid crisis

Herring (FILE)
Herring (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Attorney General Mark Herring says Virginia is expected to get at least $80 million in connection with a resolution of his lawsuit against the Sackler family and their company, Purdue Pharma.

Herring’s office announced Thursday, July 8, that the resolution requires disclosure about the role Purdue and the Sacklers played in the opioid crisis.

“No dollar amount will ever bring back the Virginians we have lost to the opioid crisis or repair the families that have to live with the devastating effects of losing a loved one, but this settlement is an important step in our ongoing efforts to combat the opioid crisis,” Herring said in Thursday’s announcement. “Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family amassed a fortune from a pharmaceutical empire that profited off the pain and suffering of Americans and the lies about the addictive nature of their drugs.”

Herring says most of the money the commonwealth receives will go towards Virginia’s opioid abatement authority.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skooma opens on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville, selling CBD and Delta 8 products.
New dispensary opens on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall
(FILE)
Marijuana possession legal in Virginia, but still nowhere to purchase it
People in Augusta County cheering for a person who spoke out against transgender policy during...
Hundreds show up to speak to Augusta School Board about transgender policy
A food pantry in Albemarle County is preparing to serve more people than usual as unemployment...
Virginia passes new laws to support low-income residents

Latest News

(FILE)
VDH: 681,890 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,441 deaths
Augusta Regional Dental Clinic in Fishersville.
Augusta Regional Dental Clinic is bumping up staffing for anticipated 40% growth
Richmond Animal Care and Control shared this photo of Luca, a dog who was shot inside his...
Dog shot and killed inside fenced yard, another shot in face
Heavy equipment moves sand dredged from the Mississippi River in Brownsville, Minnesota
Louisiana’s coast is starved for river sand; Wisconsin has it