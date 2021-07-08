Advertise With Us
Dominion Energy crews prepare for Elsa arrival

Dominion Energy is encouraging customers to prepare ahead of the storm.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Crews from Dominion Energy spent the past 24 hours preparing for Tropical Storm Elsa’s arrival.

The fastest way to report or track an outage is to use Dominion’s mobile app or call them at 1-866-DOM-HELP.

If you see downed power lines, stay at least 30 feet away.

